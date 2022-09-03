Starbase (STAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $236,644.55

Starbase (STAR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $236,644.55 and approximately $537,835.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

