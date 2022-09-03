Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Stantec stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Stantec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

