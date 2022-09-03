Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading Down 0.8%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.46). Approximately 8,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 103,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.47).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £143.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.29.

Insider Activity

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Michelle Motion bought 15,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($24,287.10).

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

