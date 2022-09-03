Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after acquiring an additional 329,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,480 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 629,998 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

