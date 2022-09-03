Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.
Spire Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPIR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. 321,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.08.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
