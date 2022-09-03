Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. 321,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Spire Global by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

