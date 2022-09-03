Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,424 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424 ($41.37).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.34) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,817 ($34.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,558.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,888.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,842.94. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($50.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

