SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,245.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $187.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97.
