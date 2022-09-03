SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) is Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,914,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,029,675 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up about 8.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 74.46% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $3,184,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 504,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 214,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 200,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,414.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 150,080 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.58. 635,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,021. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $25.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

