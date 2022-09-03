SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Rating) fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.48. 7,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 14,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

