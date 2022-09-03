Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $193-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.32 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.