Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $193-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.32 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

SMAR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

