Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.49) EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,192,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,555. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

