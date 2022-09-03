Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Smartsheet Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.16. 6,193,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

