Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.