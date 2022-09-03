Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 132.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

