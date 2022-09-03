Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after buying an additional 49,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Earnings History for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.