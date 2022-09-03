Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after buying an additional 49,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.