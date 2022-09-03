Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $654,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.