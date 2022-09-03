Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $654,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

