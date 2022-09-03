Smartshare Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $92,805.91 and $146.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00051268 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000206 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

