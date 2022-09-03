SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $10,144.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCredit Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00434406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00835319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015499 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCredit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCredit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCredit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCredit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.