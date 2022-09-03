SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Cap of $775,955.73

SmartCash (SMART) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. SmartCash has a total market cap of $775,955.73 and approximately $11,139.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.94 or 0.07858283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00162484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00305519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00765401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00585333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.