SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

SLR Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.90 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $816.12 million, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

