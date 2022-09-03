SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.42.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2,143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $220,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 21.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.5% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

