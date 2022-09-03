Siren Price Tops $0.0662 on Major Exchanges (SI)

Siren (SI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Siren has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. Siren has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siren coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,963.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00131750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00034648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086022 BTC.

Siren Coin Profile

SI is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

