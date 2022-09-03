Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Silvergate Capital worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 54.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 12.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Insider Activity

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SI stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

