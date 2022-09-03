Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers updated its FY23 guidance to $10.98-11.57 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIG. Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $17,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

