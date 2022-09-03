Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers updated its FY23 guidance to $10.98-11.57 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $55.18. 1,808,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,544. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

A number of analysts recently commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69,128 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

