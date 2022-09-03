Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Shutterstock worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $108,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE SSTK opened at $55.74 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

