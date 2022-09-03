Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Stock Price Down 12%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) shares fell 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76. 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.
Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.
About Shurgard Self Storage
Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.
