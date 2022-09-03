Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Drops By 6.9%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 465,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.
Kamada Stock Performance
Shares of KMDA opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kamada has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMDA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
