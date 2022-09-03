Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Drops By 6.9%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 465,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Shares of KMDA opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kamada has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMDA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

