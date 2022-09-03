Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

