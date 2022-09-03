Shelton Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after buying an additional 1,467,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of -176.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

