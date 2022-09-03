Shelton Capital Management Purchases 895 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $473,384.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,407.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,447 shares of company stock worth $10,195,839. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Datadog stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.