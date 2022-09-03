Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Shares of ZM opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

