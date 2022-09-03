Shelton Capital Management Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

