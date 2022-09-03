Shelton Capital Management Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

