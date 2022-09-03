Shelton Capital Management Buys 21,800 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $19,273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

