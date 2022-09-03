Shelton Capital Management Buys 1,025 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average is $157.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,892,676.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,945 shares of company stock valued at $67,637,415. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

