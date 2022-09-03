Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $184.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

