Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $287,028,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 361.2% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after buying an additional 561,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,619,000 after buying an additional 526,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

