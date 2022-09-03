SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 30,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 260,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

SG Blocks Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of SG Blocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Featured Articles

