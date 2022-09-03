SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Price Target Cut to CHF 154 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 173 to CHF 154 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded SFS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SFS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77. SFS Group has a fifty-two week low of $112.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

