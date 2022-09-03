Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.75

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.75 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31.05 ($0.38), with a volume of 306924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £23.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.12.

About Serabi Gold

(Get Rating)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.