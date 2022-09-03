Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

Semtech Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,243. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

