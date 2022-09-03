Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Semtech worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

