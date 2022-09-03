Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 10.1%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 2,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $349,835.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,436,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,079 shares of company stock worth $5,830,653. 61.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

