SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote Stock Down 12.0 %

SelectQuote stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.