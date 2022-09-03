Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Select Medical worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 215,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

