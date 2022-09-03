Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.07

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,857,934 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £243.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

