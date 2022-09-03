Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Tilly’s Stock Down 7.0 %

TLYS stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.88. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s



Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Stories

