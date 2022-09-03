Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

SEE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

