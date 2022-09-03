Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Cut by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 356,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.