Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Insider Buys £6,457.14 in Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,457.14 ($7,802.25).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

LON SOI opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 262.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The stock has a market cap of £681.35 million and a PE ratio of 4,348.00.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.